Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

DFS stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. 2,695,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after purchasing an additional 447,827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,736 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

