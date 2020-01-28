Brokerages Expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will report $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.96. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 115.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,455. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

