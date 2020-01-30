January 30, 2020
Brokerages Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETTX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 879,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 487,028 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $5.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.79.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

