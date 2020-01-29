Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $712.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post $712.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.40 million to $717.20 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $649.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $109.80 and a 1-year high of $171.25.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

