Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $69.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.12 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $71.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $265.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.65 billion to $267.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $276.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $268.19 billion to $286.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.65. 18,318,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,856,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

