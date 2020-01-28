Brokerages Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.81. Fair Isaac reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.37 to $9.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total value of $1,477,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,120 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 270.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 144.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 34,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $408.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,591. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $212.75 and a 1-year high of $420.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

