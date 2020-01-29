Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $39.29. 2,211,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. Foot Locker has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 543,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after buying an additional 454,489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,395 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after buying an additional 384,288 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,960,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $11,147,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

