Brokerages Expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts forecast that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of IT traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.55. 404,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.81. Gartner has a 1 year low of $124.77 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $441,083.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares in the company, valued at $837,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $5,609,153.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,357,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 116.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

