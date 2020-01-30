Brokerages Expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Instructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Instructure posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. First Analysis lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 10,758 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $510,682.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $261,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $92,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,957.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,422 shares of company stock worth $6,114,572 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Instructure by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INST opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. Instructure has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.31.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

