Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $411.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $386.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.60. 331,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,187. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.93. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $153.44.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

