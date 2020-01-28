Brokerages Expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to Announce $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.78. Macy’s posted earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

M stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,488,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,730,102. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,343 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $23,147,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth $24,810,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

