Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce $143.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.54 million to $149.20 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $124.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $572.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.60 million to $586.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $633.87 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $651.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,193,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,869 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.16. 245,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.24. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

