Brokerages Expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 553,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 187,750 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in MEDNAX by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 213,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.88. 23,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,884. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com