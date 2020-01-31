Brokerages Expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will report $110.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Mongodb posted sales of $85.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year sales of $408.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $409.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $529.60 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $546.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $229,474.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,655 shares of company stock worth $20,085,552 in the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mongodb by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after acquiring an additional 89,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mongodb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after acquiring an additional 233,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mongodb by 7,729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.73. 706,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,389. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 0.04. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $184.78.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

