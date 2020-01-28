Brokerages Expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Novanta posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,293,000 after purchasing an additional 64,655 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,916 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 709,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Novanta by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after purchasing an additional 683,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.79. 91,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $98.38.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com