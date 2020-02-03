Brokerages Expect Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.56 (Hold) from the eighteen brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $28.64 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ovintiv an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. 4,175,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

