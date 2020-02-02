Brokerages Expect PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.68 Million

Analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post sales of $331.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.10 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $794.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.59. 1,584,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com