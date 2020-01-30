Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $367,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,155. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

