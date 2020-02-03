Brokerages Expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to Post $1.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.70. Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 44.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $676,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.58. 67,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,490. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94. Progressive has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

