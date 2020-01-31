Brokerages Expect Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to Post ($0.82) EPS

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Satsuma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

STSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $525,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,308,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,501,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,379,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $533,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STSA opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). Research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com