January 28, 2020
Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.92). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($3.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $187.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.98. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

