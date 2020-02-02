Brokerages Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Post ($0.36) EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $45.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.36) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SpringWorks Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. 63,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,686. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.45.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,750,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,569,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com