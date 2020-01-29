Brokerages Expect Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) to Post $0.37 EPS

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. Studio City International’s rating score has improved by 14% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Studio City International an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of MSC opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30 and a beta of -1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Studio City International will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

