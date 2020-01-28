Brokerages Expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post $147.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.42 million. Teekay Lng Partners posted sales of $143.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full year sales of $588.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.12 million to $603.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $565.50 million, with estimates ranging from $564.04 million to $566.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 402,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 2,014.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,094,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96,278 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. 29.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

