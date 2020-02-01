Brokerages Set 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $30.00

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,475,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,111,000 after buying an additional 164,063 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,220,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,234,000 after buying an additional 148,477 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after buying an additional 362,095 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 681.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,024,000 after buying an additional 3,322,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 2U by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,406,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,456,000 after buying an additional 882,084 shares in the last quarter.

2U stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.60.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

