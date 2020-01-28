Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target at $28.25

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,804.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,719. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATSG opened at $21.43 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

