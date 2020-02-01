Brokerages Set Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Price Target at $5.67

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRX opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. Akorn has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akorn will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akorn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,948,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,745 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 6,129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 722,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 711,000 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 509,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 438,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 70,732 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

