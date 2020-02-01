Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target at $37.15

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura increased their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after buying an additional 360,987 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,240,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

