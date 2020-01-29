Brokerages Set Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) PT at $8.50

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 209,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

