Brokerages Set Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Price Target at $71.05

Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. William Blair downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,699,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Argo Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Argo Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,679. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $78.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.00.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.37 million.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

