Brokerages Set Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) PT at €8.70

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.70 ($10.12).

Several research firms have weighed in on AT1. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Aroundtown stock opened at €8.32 ($9.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of €8.15 ($9.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.99 and its 200 day moving average is €7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

