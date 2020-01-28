Brokerages Set Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) PT at $47.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,532. The firm has a market cap of $446.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. Analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $481,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 244.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

