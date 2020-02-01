Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) PT at $45.18

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.18.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,624,238. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

