Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) PT at €5.42

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.42 ($6.30).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

