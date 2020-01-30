Brokerages Set Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Price Target at $43.50

Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 30.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 110,728,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,127,000 after buying an additional 25,593,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 17.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,268,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,656 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 57.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,615,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,559 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,918,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 449,093 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,524,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 251,331 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

