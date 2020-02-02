Brokerages Set BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) PT at $51.00

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15,025.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.11. 3,706,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $59.02.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

