Brokerages Set BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target at $16.50

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWAY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.87% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

See Also: Trade War