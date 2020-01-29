Brokerages Set Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Price Target at $47.20

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBU. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $44.06.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,080,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,331 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 317,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 137,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

