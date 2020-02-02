Brokerages Set Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $67.40

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. 978,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,433. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88. Bunge has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,594,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $24,987,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 876.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 184,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 166,009 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bunge by 191.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 133,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bunge by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after buying an additional 130,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

