Brokerages Set Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Target Price at $1,465.20

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,465.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,716.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Cable One has a 52-week low of $850.99 and a 52-week high of $1,764.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,579.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,384.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

