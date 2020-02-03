Brokerages Set CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target at $9.80

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

CECE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of CECE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 54,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $2,253,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $1,534,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 103,329 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

