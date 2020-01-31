Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Target Price at $14.42

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE CVE opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

