Brokerages Set City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) PT at $79.75

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $138,138.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of City by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of City by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 81.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCO stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. 1,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,381. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. City has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that City will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

