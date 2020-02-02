Brokerages Set Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Target Price at $60.17

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $634,950,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,278,000 after buying an additional 175,745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $240,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $159,971,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,695,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,289,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

