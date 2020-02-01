Brokerages Set Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) PT at $50.00

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 187,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,110. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

