Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) PT at C$1,425.00

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1,425.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,450.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1,250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,273.00, for a total transaction of C$636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at C$21,880,324.

CSU stock opened at C$1,376.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$967.55 and a 1 year high of C$1,440.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,318.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,306.24.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$10.17 by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 36.0600026 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

