Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Target Price at $17.00

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 77.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,068,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 633,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 553,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 345,881 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 294,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 213,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cronos Group by 413.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 236,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 190,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

