Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) PT at $15.85

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

DTEGY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 191,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $18.06.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

