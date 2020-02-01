Brokerages Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) PT at €46.46

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.46 ($54.02).

DLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

DLG stock opened at €39.87 ($46.36) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of €22.41 ($26.06) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

