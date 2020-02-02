Brokerages Set Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) PT at GBX 569.20

Discoverie Group PLC (LON:DSCV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 569.20 ($7.49).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSCV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) target price on the stock. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 641 ($8.43) target price (up previously from GBX 579 ($7.62)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 570 ($7.50) on Thursday. Discoverie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 584.40 ($7.69). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 562.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 486.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $505.62 million and a P/E ratio of 26.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 2.97 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Discoverie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

